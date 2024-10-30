Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OrientSchool.com is more than just a domain name; it's a powerful branding tool for schools offering international education programs. With its clear meaning and easy-to-remember structure, this domain name instantly communicates the essence of global learning.
The OrientSchool.com domain can be utilized by various educational institutions such as international schools, language academies, cultural centers, and distance learning platforms. By owning this domain, you'll establish a strong online identity and attract students from around the world.
OrientSchool.com can significantly improve your business growth by enhancing your online presence and search engine rankings. Potential students searching for international educational opportunities are more likely to discover and trust a school with a clear, descriptive domain name.
Having a domain like OrientSchool.com can contribute to establishing a strong brand image and fostering customer loyalty. It conveys a sense of prestige and global connectivity, which can be crucial in today's competitive educational market.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrientSchool.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orient School District 65
(509) 684-6873
|Orient, WA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Tara Holmes , Mark Selle and 5 others Heather Alexander , Cher Belcher , Christie Petterson , Ed Molota , Karen Wilhelm
|
Orient Flight School
|Homestead, FL
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Bryan Shelton , Yogini Modi
|
Oriental Moo DO School
(970) 461-0444
|Loveland, CO
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Amusement/Recreation Services Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: W. T. Alexander
|
Oriental Beauty School Inc
|Hialeah, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Industry: School/Educational Services
Officers: Tak F. Chang
|
Ia High School Rodeo
|Orient, IA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: James Thorp
|
Five Kids School Supply
(631) 727-5526
|Orient, NY
|
Industry:
Wholsale and Retail Toys & School Supplies
Officers: Pat Wysocki
|
Southwestern City Schools Education Foundation
|Orient, OH
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Orient Macksburg Community School District
(641) 337-5061
|Orient, IA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Tracey Gray , Jerry Wauhgh and 7 others Chris Corchoran , Sharon Cox , Jamie Craig , Dan Ahrens , Steve Callison , Jennifer Sornson , Mark Peterson
|
American Schools of Oriental Research
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
|
Oriental Star Dance School, LLC
|Bridgeville, PA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Juping Jin