Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

OrientalMedic.com

$8,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,954 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Discover OrientalMedic.com – a captivating domain name for businesses specializing in traditional Eastern medicine and wellness. Boost your online presence with this authoritative domain, rooted in rich cultural heritage.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,954

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About OrientalMedic.com

    OrientalMedic.com is an ideal domain name for practitioners, clinics, or businesses offering authentic Eastern medicine and wellness services. Its unique and memorable name instantly connects visitors to the vibrant world of traditional Oriental medicine. This domain's ability to convey a sense of heritage and expertise sets it apart from others.

    Using OrientalMedic.com for your business grants you a strong online presence in industries such as acupuncture, herbalism, Chinese medicine, Ayurveda, and more. It's not just a domain; it's an investment in your brand's authenticity and appeal.

    Why OrientalMedic.com?

    OrientalMedic.com can significantly impact your business by increasing organic traffic through improved search engine rankings. Potential customers are more likely to trust and engage with a website that resonates with their needs, which this domain certainly does.

    Having a domain name like OrientalMedic.com helps establish a strong brand identity that resonates with your target audience. It adds credibility to your business and builds customer loyalty, fostering long-term relationships.

    Marketability of OrientalMedic.com

    A domain such as OrientalMedic.com can help you stand out from competitors by providing a unique and memorable online address that directly relates to your business. This increases brand awareness and makes it easier for customers to find and remember your site.

    Additionally, this domain name is beneficial in non-digital media such as print ads or business cards, making it versatile and adaptable for various marketing channels. OrientalMedic.com helps attract new potential customers by effectively communicating your business focus and expertise.

    Marketability of

    Buy OrientalMedic.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrientalMedic.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Oriental Medical Center
    (252) 249-2888     		Oriental, NC Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Mark A. Willi , Tracy P. Becker and 1 other A. Willi Mark
    Wilshire Oriental Medical Center
    		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Ofcs Hlth Prnrsnec
    Officers: Benjamin Brho , Miranda Lau and 1 other Larry Willard
    Holy Oriental Medical Clinic
    		Downey, CA Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Sunny Kim
    Oriental Medical Therapies LLC
    		Wilmington, NC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Tricia Miller
    Oriental Medical Center PC
    		Cary, NC Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Cang Pui
    Nuga Oriental Medical Clinique
    		Sunnyvale, CA Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Chengs Oriental Medical Clinic
    		Denver, CO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Jianshu Cheng
    Parks Oriental Medical Clinic
    (775) 786-3302     		Reno, NV Industry: Medical Doctor's Office Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Seung Park
    Regina Oriental Medical Clinic
    (714) 839-2122     		Westminster, CA Industry: Health Practitioner's Office
    Officers: Joanna Ha , Minhhang Thi Nguyen and 1 other Quang Nguyen
    Oriental Medical Group Clinicas
    		Humacao, PR Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk