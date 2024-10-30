Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OrientalVillage.com is more than just a domain name; it's a connection to the diverse, dynamic world of Eastern traditions and values. With its intriguing allure, this domain can be utilized in various industries such as travel, food, art, and e-commerce.
Stand out from the crowd with OrientalVillage.com – a unique, memorable address for your business that is sure to leave a lasting impression on potential customers.
OrientalVillage.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting organic traffic and establishing a strong brand identity. By embracing the cultural significance of this domain, you'll create trust and loyalty among your audience.
The unique nature of OrientalVillage.com will help differentiate your business in search engine results and make it more memorable in non-digital media, leading to increased conversions.
Buy OrientalVillage.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrientalVillage.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oriental Village
|Oronoco, MN
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Village Food Emporium
|Oriental, NC
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries
|
Village Housing Inc
|Oriental, NC
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Village Health Fitness
|Oriental, NC
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Jan L. Guardia , Jan P. Laguardia
|
Oriental Village Veterinary
(252) 249-2149
|Oriental, NC
|
Industry:
Veterinary Services
Officers: Sherri Hicks
|
The Village Gallery
|Oriental, NC
|
Industry:
Museum/Art Gallery
|
Oriental Village Company
|Eugene, OR
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Wai Y. Chan
|
Village of Orient
|Harrisburg, OH
|
Industry:
Executive Office
|
Oriental Village Chinese Restaurant
(713) 934-8811
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Frank Dang , Tony Ban
|
Oriental Village Corp.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Zhang Ruan , Sinh T. Huynh and 3 others Wei L. Zhang , Chang Dai Szeto , Xian Shu Huang