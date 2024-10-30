Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OrientedDesign.com offers a unique combination of two essential elements: 'design' signifying creativity and aesthetic appeal, and 'oriented' symbolizing direction and expertise. This makes it an ideal choice for businesses providing design services or products that require precision and guidance.
The domain name is also versatile enough to cater to various industries such as architecture, graphic arts, fashion, interior decoration, and technology. By owning OrientedDesign.com, you're not only securing a valuable brand asset but also establishing a strong online presence in your niche market.
Owning OrientedDesign.com can significantly improve your business growth by enhancing your brand identity and establishing trust with potential customers. A domain name that resonates with your business and its values can help build credibility and customer loyalty.
Having a domain like OrientedDesign.com can positively influence your search engine rankings. With a clear, descriptive name, search engines can better understand the focus of your website and direct relevant traffic to your business.
Buy OrientedDesign.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrientedDesign.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oriental Designs
|Katy, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: Leslie Smith
|
Oriental Designers
|Belvidere, IL
|
Industry:
Beauty Shop
Officers: Elizabeth Harris , Kenlyn Turnipseed
|
Design Orientation
|Tampa, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services
|
Orient Occident Design, Inc.
|Goleta, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Oriental Rug Design
(816) 450-3543
|Dearborn, MO
|
Industry:
Business Services
Officers: James F. Fox , Janice Fox
|
Client Oriented Design, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Oriental Design Rug Making
|Manchester, MA
|
Industry:
Whol Homefurnishings
|
Oriental Design Gallery
(973) 546-4317
|Garfield, NJ
|
Industry:
Mfg Picture Frames
Officers: Joseph Resotko
|
Oriental Rug Design, Inc.
|Altamonte Springs, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Nasser Jafariaria , Zunilda Jafariaria
|
Oriental and Designer Rugs
(650) 483-0754
|Union City, CA
|
Industry:
Ret & Whol Rugs
Officers: Khalid Farooq