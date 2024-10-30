OrionElectric.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Orion Electric
(206) 932-2874
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Kenneth Kilborn
|
Orion Electric
|Sebastopol, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Christine B. Minkel
|
Orion Electric
|Victorville, CA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Patricia Ortiz
|
Orion Electrical
|Raleigh, NC
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
|
Orion Electric
|Oreland, PA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: David Patterson
|
Orion Electric
|Vernon, CT
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Michael O'Se
|
Orion Electrical
|Kunkletown, PA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Kevin Howles
|
Orion Electric
|Escondido, CA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Orion Electric
(707) 632-5621
|Cazadero, CA
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor
Officers: Paul Sengir
|
Orion Electric
|Traverse City, MI
|
Industry:
Electrical Contractor