OrthoMedicine.com

$14,888 USD

OrthoMedicine.com – A premier domain name for healthcare professionals and organizations specializing in orthopedic medicine. Establish a strong online presence and reach patients seeking your expertise.

    • About OrthoMedicine.com

    This domain name is concise, memorable, and clearly conveys the focus on orthopedic medicine. It stands out as a trusted and professional choice for businesses in this industry. With OrthoMedicine.com, you can build a website that is easily discoverable by potential clients.

    OrthoMedicine.com is ideal for orthopedic clinics, hospitals, research institutions, and medical equipment suppliers. It provides an instant connection to the healthcare community and positions your business as a go-to resource for orthopedic solutions.

    OrthoMedicine.com can help your business grow by increasing online visibility and attracting more organic traffic. The targeted nature of this domain name will make it easier for potential customers to find you, improving search engine rankings and enhancing brand recognition.

    OrthoMedicine.com can also contribute to building customer trust and loyalty. Having a domain that specifically represents your industry makes your business appear more authentic and reliable to potential clients.

    With OrthoMedicine.com, you can differentiate yourself from competitors by having a domain name that accurately reflects your business. This can help you rank higher in search engine results for orthopedic medicine-related queries.

    Additionally, this domain's marketability extends beyond digital media. It is an effective tool for offline marketing campaigns such as print advertisements and billboards. By using OrthoMedicine.com as the foundation of your branding strategy, you can create a consistent image that resonates with both existing and potential clients.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OrthoMedicine.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    The Sports Medicine Ortho
    		Pleasant Garden, NC Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Rodney Marshall
    Clearwater Ortho Medicine
    		Clearwater, FL Industry: Direct Retail Sales
    Officers: Mandi Kelley , John N. Harker and 1 other Dennis Larue
    Pcf Ortho & Sports Medicine
    		White Plains, NY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Childrens Ortho Sports Medicine
    		Norfolk, VA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Deb Moore , Janet Brunell and 4 others J. Marc Cardelia , Dennis Michael Ryan , Harmony M. Johnson , Harvey S. St Clair
    Ortho & Sports Medicine
    		Owensboro, KY Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Vail Summit Ortho Sports Medicine
    (970) 241-0202     		Grand Junction, CO Industry: Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
    Officers: Kim Blair
    West Sports Medicine & Ortho LLC
    		Franklin, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    West Sports Medicine Ortho LLC
    		Nashville, TN Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Joshua D. Sloan , David West
    Vail Summit Ortho Sports Medicine
    (970) 569-3240     		Edwards, CO Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Lisa Johnson , Meagan Abbott and 8 others Desiree Gartenmayer , Kylee Miller , Megan Vigil , John P. Elton , Scott E. Raub , Brian W. Davis , Michael G. Outslay , Terrell Joseph
    Ortho Medicine, A Medical Corporation
    		Oxnard, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Thomas Y. Wu