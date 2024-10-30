OurLadyOfLourdesCatholicChurch.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church
(623) 546-2767
|Sun City, AZ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church
(516) 541-3270
|Massapequa Park, NY
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Deborah Wagner
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(559) 992-4414
|Corcoran, CA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Alfredo Arias
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(270) 926-6516
|Owensboro, KY
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Freda O'Brian , Jill Robison
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(518) 532-7100
|Schroon Lake, NY
|
Industry:
Catholic Church
Officers: Richard Sturtz
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(305) 386-4121
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Catholic Church
Officers: Anthony Massi , Lourdes New
|
Catholic Church Our Lady of Lourdes
(254) 865-6710
|Gatesville, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Robert Herald
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(301) 654-1287
|Bethesda, MD
|
Industry:
Roman Catholic Church & Elementary School
Officers: Edward J. Lindekugel , Edward Filardi and 2 others James P. Meyers , Boyd Rielly
|
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
(205) 836-2274
|Birmingham, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organizations
Officers: Andrew Kennedy
|
Our Lady of Lourds Catholic Church
(937) 644-6020
|Marysville, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John B. Bentz , Ruth A. Sanderson and 1 other David A. Poliafico