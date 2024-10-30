Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OurLadyOfWisdom.com is a domain name that carries a rich history and symbolism. 'Our Lady' refers to the Virgin Mary, a revered figure in many cultures and religions, while 'wisdom' signifies knowledge, intelligence, and understanding. Combined, this domain name evokes feelings of enlightenment, guidance, and trust.
OurLadyOfWisdom.com can be utilized in various industries, from education and spirituality to technology and healthcare. It's a versatile name that can help establish a strong brand identity and resonate with audiences seeking wisdom and knowledge.
Owning the OurLadyOfWisdom.com domain can positively impact your business in several ways. For instance, it may increase organic traffic as people searching for wisdom-related content might stumble upon your site. It can also aid in establishing a strong brand identity and building trust with customers.
A domain name like OurLadyOfWisdom.com can help you stand out from competitors by offering a unique and memorable online presence. It's an opportunity to create a captivating story around your business that resonates with your audience.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OurLadyOfWisdom.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Our Lady of Wisdom
|Port Jefferson Station, NY
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Our Lady of Wisdom
(775) 322-4336
|Reno, NV
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Linda Wanner
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Convent
|Lafayette, LA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Sandra Norworthy , Lina Rossi and 3 others Carlo Bertani , Mavis Champagne , Chester Arceneaux
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Parish Corporation
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Randolph Calvo , Sathien Arulanantham and 3 others Katie Lapointe , Vince Fallon , Most Randolph R Calvo
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Regional School
(631) 473-1211
|Port Jefferson, NY
|
Industry:
Catholic School
Officers: William H. Hanson , Charles E. Papa and 4 others Robert R. Smith , Marion Kappen , Colleen Keany , Dorothy Onysko
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic Church
|Orono, ME
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Wilfred Labbe
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Real Property, LLC
|Reno, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited-Liability Company
Officers: Roman Catholic Bishop of Reno and His Successors, A Corp Sole
|
Our Lady Seat of Wisdom, LLC
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Michele Novecosky
|
Friends of Our Lady Seat of Wisdom Academy
|State College, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Frederick Erb
|
Our Lady of Wisdom Italo-Greek Catholic Mission
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Kevin McAuliffe , Toni Ritchey and 2 others William St George , Francis M. Vivona