OurStrengths.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Share Our Strength, Inc.
|
Filed:
Foreign Nonprofit Corporation
|
Our Strength Inc
|Concord, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Share Our Strength
|Quincy, MA
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Brenden Linden , Patricia Nicklin
|
Share Our Strength Taste
|Sun Valley, ID
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Jon Corkey
|
Share Our Strength
(303) 892-8480
|Denver, CO
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Ruth Stemler
|
Share Our Strength
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Amelia Hard
|
Share Our Strength
|Washington, DC
|
Filed:
Foreign Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: William Shore , Catherine Townsend and 1 other Jeanne Robinson
|
Share Our Strength
|Marietta, GA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Share Our Strength
|Smyrna, GA
|
Industry:
Ret Sporting Goods/Bicycles
Officers: Amy Crowell
|
Share Our Strength, Inc
(202) 393-2925
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Margie Glennon , Neale Ferguson and 7 others Leigh Ann Edwards , Susan Berkun , Debbie Shore , Matt Veltkamp , Josh Wachs , Sean Crane , Mike McCurry