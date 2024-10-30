Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OwnerManaged.com is more than just a domain; it's a powerful statement about the way your business operates. By owning this domain, you position yourself as an expert in your industry and build trust with potential customers who value transparency and accountability.
This domain is perfect for various industries such as small businesses, consulting firms, or project management companies. It's also beneficial for individuals looking to establish a personal brand rooted in ownership and control.
OwnerManaged.com can significantly impact your business growth by setting you apart from competitors in organic search results. Potential customers are more likely to trust businesses that have clear branding and messaging, making this domain an essential investment.
Additionally, having a domain that directly relates to your business model can help establish a strong online presence and improve customer loyalty.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OwnerManaged.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Owner & Manager
|LAS VEGAS, NV
|
Owners Management
(440) 439-3400
|Cleveland, OH
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Fred Rzepka , Linda Tantanella
|
Manager/Owner
|Naples, FL
|
Answers Management - Owner
|Yucaipa, CA
|
Owner Finance Management LLC
|Carrollton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: 1840 Management, LLC , Jeffrey Bednar
|
Home Owners Management Co
|Antioch, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association Building Maintenance Services
Officers: Bob Diamond , Evelyn Lamport
|
Building Owners & Manager Association
(916) 443-9092
|Sacramento, CA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Charlene Haynes-Bozzo , Iris Andre and 6 others Craig Sheehy , Rob Cord , David Mastro , Jessica Young , Brenda Daigle , Paul J. Yoder
|
Seaboard Management Owner, LLC
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Management Services
|
Owners Management Company, Inc.
|Lancaster, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Douglas Hunt , Douiglas W. Hunt and 1 other William J. Hunt
|
Building Owners & Manager Association
(510) 893-8780
|Oakland, CA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Lynn Linhares , Diana Hernandez and 6 others Stacey McCarthy , Robert Robledo , Anne Sparks , Polly S. Telfer , Scott Kirkpatrick , Melody Thebeau