OxfordPresbyterianChurch.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Second Oxford Presbyterian Church
|Oxford, NJ
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Joyce E. Richards
|
Oxford Presbyterian Church
(919) 693-6816
|Oxford, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Jackie Lindberg , Allen Koenaka and 1 other D. K. Slinkard
|
Oxford Presbyterian Church
(215) 247-9487
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Cleo Gibson , Ethelyn R. Taylor
|
Oxford Presbyterian Church
(610) 932-9640
|Oxford, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Suzanne Uittenbogaard , Stephanie Templin
|
Oxford Presbyterian Church
(540) 463-4723
|Lexington, VA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Bob Whitehouse
|
Oxford Presbyterian Church
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Religious Organization
Officers: Daniel E. Lim
|
Gum Creek Presbyterian Church
|Oxford, GA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Ron Hieber , Alex Stevens and 4 others Deborah W. Wheelus , Ken Wilmesherr , Ashley Smith , Mark Reagan
|
Bethany Orthodox Presbyterian Church
(610) 932-3962
|Oxford, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Terry Slaten , Mark Holler
|
Dodson Memorial Presbyterian Church
|Oxford, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Jenkins
|
First Presbyterian Church
|Oxford, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Julie Waterbu