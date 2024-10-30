Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
OxyHome.com is a powerful, evocative, and easily memorable domain name. It subtly conveys the idea of a home that is not only functional and efficient but also nurturing and life-enhancing. With this domain, you can create a website that focuses on various aspects of home, from smart technology and green living to health and wellness. It's an ideal choice for businesses catering to homeowners seeking to optimize their living spaces.
OxyHome.com can be used across a wide range of industries, including home services, health and wellness, technology, and e-commerce. Its flexible nature allows you to build a strong brand and target specific audiences, such as environmentally-conscious consumers, tech-savvy homeowners, or health-focused individuals. By securing this domain, you're not only securing a valuable online asset but also laying the foundation for a successful business presence.
Having a domain like OxyHome.com can significantly impact your business growth by improving your online visibility and search engine rankings. The name's inherent appeal and keywords make it an attractive target for search engines, potentially leading to increased organic traffic. A domain name that resonates with your audience can help establish brand recognition and trust, leading to customer loyalty and repeat business.
A strong domain name like OxyHome.com can also help you differentiate yourself from competitors. It can serve as a conversation starter, generating interest and curiosity among potential customers. By securing this domain, you're not only making a smart investment for your business but also setting yourself apart from competitors, helping you stand out in a crowded marketplace.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of OxyHome.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Oxy Home Care Corporation
|Wise, VA
|
Industry:
Medical Equipment Rental Ret Medical Equipment
Officers: Delores Stanley , Gregory Stanley
|
Oxy Home Care U.S.A.
|Woodland Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bruce Yasmeh
|
Advncd Care Home Med Oxy
|Salt Lake City, UT
|
Industry:
Nursing/Personal Care
|
Oxy-Life Home Care, Inc.
|Ontario, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dennis Schmidt
|
Oxy Care Home Respiratory Services
|Canoga Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Norman B. Berman
|
Oxy Med Home Care Equipment Corp
(609) 393-4949
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Home Health Care Service
Officers: Noreen Z. Khan , Imran K. Siddiqui and 1 other Saleem A. Khan
|
Oxy-Med Home Care Service & Supply, Inc.
|Bradenton, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Adrick L. Holt , Sheri R. Holt
|
Oxy Respiratory & Home Medical Equipment Specialists, Inc.
(818) 786-8880
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Home Health Care Services Ret Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Bruce Yasmeh
|
Oxy Tech Home Medical Equipment Inc
(310) 253-9197
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Equipment
Officers: Jeffrey R. Galindo