PacificBallet.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Ballet
|Oakland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Jeanette Salkin
|
Pacific Theatre Ballet Inc.
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Genna McMahon
|
Pacific School of Ballet
|Aliso Viejo, CA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Marissa Bayless , Katrina Cheng and 2 others Mary A. Bayless , Dennis Maggi
|
Pacific Theatre Ballet Inc.
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Katrina Cheng
|
Pacific Chamber Ballet
(425) 778-1600
|Lynnwood, WA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Judith Ross
|
Pacific Festival Ballet
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: John W. Gardner
|
Pacific Northwest Ballet Foundation
(206) 441-9411
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: D. D. Brown , Bertrand A. Valdman and 7 others W. Daniel Heidt , James Raisbeck , Peter Boal , Larae Theige , Debbi Lewang , David Jensen , Jennifer McLain
|
Pacific Festival Ballet
(503) 245-5269
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: John Gardner , Michele Schneider
|
Pacific Northwest Ballet Association
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Dance Studio/School/Hall
Officers: Peter Boal , Christine W. Oberst and 4 others Dawn Green , Serni Reeves , D. D. Brown , Murray Johnson
|
Pacific Northwest Ballet Foundation
(425) 451-1241
|Bellevue, WA
|
Industry:
Theatrical Producers/Services
Officers: Nicholas Ade , Jodi Rea