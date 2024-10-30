PacificChemicals.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Chemicals Trading, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Pacific Coast Chemicals, LLC
|Lafayette, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Holding Company
Officers: Patricia M. Stull
|
Pacific Chemical International Inc.
|San Gabriel, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Water Freight Transportation
Officers: Huanxi Jiang , Huan XI Jiang
|
Pacific Chemical Supply, Inc.
|Beverly Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Stanley Zahn
|
Pacific Chemical Supply Inc.
|Hillsboro, OR
|
Industry:
Whol Durable Goods
Officers: Stanley M. Muhr
|
Georgia-Pacific Chemicals LLC
(404) 652-4000
|Atlanta, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Industry: The Production & Supply of Chemicals Use
Officers: Richard G. Urschel , Roger Watson and 7 others Martin D. Agard , Stefanie G. Box , Carol A. Stephens , Tye G. Darland , Tyler L. Woolson , Gary L. Price , Diana M. Knigge
|
East Pacific Chemical Company
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Commercial Physical Research
Officers: Charles W. Turner
|
Pacific Anchor Chemical Corporation
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Tilley, Colin G.(Chrmn) , Colin G. Hull and 5 others Jay Hyatt , Henry K. Justi , John Sinclair , Roy I. Weitzer , Colin G Chrmn Tilley
|
Pacific Pool Chemicals, Inc.
|Bloomington, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Soil Preparation Services
Officers: Rafael Landa
|
Pacific Chemical Distribution Corporation
(714) 521-7161
|Buena Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Special Warehouse/Storage
Officers: James E. Bedeker , Joann Rowe and 4 others James N. Tausz , Rhonda Tausz , James Banister , David Neils