PacificDiagnostic.com is a unique and memorable domain name that perfectly fits diagnostic services or healthcare businesses operating within the vast Pacific region. It's an excellent choice for clinics, laboratories, telemedicine services, and research institutions looking to build their brand and expand their reach online. The Pacific Ocean symbolizes connection, exploration, and discovery – all essential elements in the diagnostic process.
Owning a domain like PacificDiagnostic.com not only gives you a distinct advantage over competitors but also helps you create a strong, unified online identity. By choosing this domain name, you can establish trust and credibility with your audience while making it easier for them to find and remember your business.
PacificDiagnostic.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting more organic traffic through search engines. The relevance of the domain name to your industry increases the chances of being discovered by potential customers seeking diagnostic services or healthcare solutions in the Pacific region.
A domain name like PacificDiagnostic.com plays an essential role in brand establishment and customer trust. It can help you create a professional image, build a loyal customer base, and foster long-term relationships.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PacificDiagnostic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Diagnostic
|Irvine, CA
|
Industry:
Whol Medical/Hospital Equipment
Officers: Philip Cotter , Philip Eshleman
|
Pacific Diagnostic
|Westminster, CA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Michael Menard , Anthony Menard
|
Pacific Diagnostic
|Temecula, CA
|
Industry:
Mfg Lab Apparatus/Furniture
Officers: Kevin Skach , Pete Stevens
|
Pacific Diagnostic Services, Inc.
|Bellflower, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Pacific Diagnostics Lab
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|
Industry:
Testing Laboratory
|
Pacific Diagnostic Laboratory
|Ventura, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Laboratory Medical Doctor's Office
|
Pacific Coast Diagnostics, LLC
|Corona del Mar, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Finance Company for Diagnostic Medical I’
Officers: Geoffrey D. Lowden , Scott Paul Bick
|
Pacific Health Diagnostics
|Newport Beach, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mike Yurkovich
|
Pacific Diagnostics of Arizona
|Phoenix, AZ
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Bryn J. Henderson
|
Pacific Mri & Diagnostics
|Northridge, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Medical Laboratory
Officers: Jeffrey E. Stevens , Wendy Morley