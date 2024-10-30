PacificHealthPlan.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Health Plan
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Central Pacific Health Plan
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Pacific Health Plan
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Pacific Mental Health Plan Corp.
|Novato, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Norman S. Mitroff
|
Pan Pacific Health Plan, Inc.
|San Marino, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Kuan-Cheng Chen
|
Pacific Health Planning & Development Corporation
|Glendale, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Richard A. Lauer
|
Golden Pacific Dental Health Plan
|Upland, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Douglas W. Johnson
|
Pacific Partners Health Plan, Inc.
|Foster City, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Laura A. Vatcher
|
Pacific Mental Health Plan Medical Group, Inc.
|Covina, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: M. A. Shamie