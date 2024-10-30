Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

PacificMedicalCare.com

$14,888 USD

#1 In Premium Domains

  • 205,927 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
  • Available For Immediate Purchase
  • Safe & Secure Transactions
  • 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
  • See our Testimonials
Welcome to PacificMedicalCare.com, your ideal online address for medical businesses in the Pacific region. This domain name conveys a sense of professionalism and geographic specificity, making it an excellent investment for any healthcare-related business.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,927

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About PacificMedicalCare.com

    PacificMedicalCare.com is a unique and valuable domain name for businesses operating in the Pacific region who want to establish a strong online presence. With medical care becoming increasingly digital, having a clear and concise web address is crucial for attracting new patients and retaining existing ones.

    This domain name's clarity and specificity make it an attractive choice for various industries such as hospitals, clinics, telemedicine services, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical businesses. The .com top-level domain ensures credibility and trustworthiness.

    Why PacificMedicalCare.com?

    Owning PacificMedicalCare.com can help your business grow by improving your online discoverability. A domain name that accurately represents your business and its location is more likely to attract organic traffic from potential customers searching for medical services in the Pacific region.

    Additionally, having a domain like PacificMedicalCare.com can aid in building a strong brand and fostering customer trust and loyalty. It creates a memorable and professional image for your business, making it more likely to stand out from competitors.

    Marketability of PacificMedicalCare.com

    PacificMedicalCare.com can help you market your business effectively by making it easier for potential customers to find you online. It is optimized for search engines, which can lead to higher rankings and more visibility in search results.

    This domain's geographic specificity can be useful in non-digital media, such as print ads or business cards, ensuring consistency across all marketing channels. It also makes your business stand out from competitors who may have generic or confusing domain names.

    Marketability of

    Buy PacificMedicalCare.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PacificMedicalCare.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Pacific Medical Care
    		Martinez, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Kevin Grey
    Pacific Medical Care Equipment
    		Hialeah, FL Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Efran Olamendis Suarez
    Pacific Medical Home Care
    		San Diego, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Michael S. Duffy
    Pacific Medical Care
    		Clayton, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Health/Allied Services
    Officers: Patrick Godley
    Pacific Health Care Medical Group
    		Livermore, CA Industry: Ofcsclns of Mdl Dr
    Officers: Celeste Garamendi
    Pacific Medical Care Services, Inc
    		San Diego, CA
    Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    (707) 544-2010     		Santa Rosa, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Health Insurance Services
    Officers: Thomas Wagner , Kathy Pass and 8 others William Pitt , Dale Lapp , Dan Lightfoot , Dorothy Coleman Riese , Lynn E. Mortensen , Marek Bozdech , John W. Nacol , Ron Burton
    Pacific Care Medical Group, Inc.
    		Buena Park, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Sim C. Hoffman
    Pacific Renal Care Medical Corporation
    		Fountain Valley, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Joginder S. Jodhka
    Pacific Renal Care Medical Corporation
    (714) 241-9200     		Fountain Valley, CA Industry: Medical Doctor's Office
    Officers: Joginder S. Jodhka , Tarun Marwaha