Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
PacificMedicalCare.com is a unique and valuable domain name for businesses operating in the Pacific region who want to establish a strong online presence. With medical care becoming increasingly digital, having a clear and concise web address is crucial for attracting new patients and retaining existing ones.
This domain name's clarity and specificity make it an attractive choice for various industries such as hospitals, clinics, telemedicine services, insurance companies, and pharmaceutical businesses. The .com top-level domain ensures credibility and trustworthiness.
Owning PacificMedicalCare.com can help your business grow by improving your online discoverability. A domain name that accurately represents your business and its location is more likely to attract organic traffic from potential customers searching for medical services in the Pacific region.
Additionally, having a domain like PacificMedicalCare.com can aid in building a strong brand and fostering customer trust and loyalty. It creates a memorable and professional image for your business, making it more likely to stand out from competitors.
Buy PacificMedicalCare.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PacificMedicalCare.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Medical Care
|Martinez, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Kevin Grey
|
Pacific Medical Care Equipment
|Hialeah, FL
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Efran Olamendis Suarez
|
Pacific Medical Home Care
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Michael S. Duffy
|
Pacific Medical Care
|Clayton, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Patrick Godley
|
Pacific Health Care Medical Group
|Livermore, CA
|
Industry:
Ofcsclns of Mdl Dr
Officers: Celeste Garamendi
|
Pacific Medical Care Services, Inc
|San Diego, CA
|
Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
(707) 544-2010
|Santa Rosa, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health Insurance Services
Officers: Thomas Wagner , Kathy Pass and 8 others William Pitt , Dale Lapp , Dan Lightfoot , Dorothy Coleman Riese , Lynn E. Mortensen , Marek Bozdech , John W. Nacol , Ron Burton
|
Pacific Care Medical Group, Inc.
|Buena Park, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sim C. Hoffman
|
Pacific Renal Care Medical Corporation
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Joginder S. Jodhka
|
Pacific Renal Care Medical Corporation
(714) 241-9200
|Fountain Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Joginder S. Jodhka , Tarun Marwaha