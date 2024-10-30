Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PacificMedicalClinic.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
(206) 505-1390
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Robert Chinnapongse , David D. True and 8 others Shoba Krishnamurthy , Vikramsinh M. Dabhi , Michael J. Wolfe , Davonna R. Cufley , Diane Y. Bai , Bonnie Collins , Kory B. Fowler , Michelle C. Pulling
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
(206) 621-4544
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Dentist's Office
Officers: Patricia J. Lewis , Cynthia Wilcox and 7 others Carolyn Logsdon , Teresa Wolber , Margaret Clowry , Elisabeth P. Ware , Andrew Dym , Martha Ways , Gloria A. Arand
|
Pacific Medical Clinic, LLC
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Real Estate Investment
Officers: Gary A. Linnemann , Sabrina Linnemann
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
|Bothell, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jody M. Rhoades , Akiko Eileen Hall and 6 others Connie Wang , Jan Robinson , Rohini Kamath , Angela S. Harney , Anita Elangovan , Lisa N. Dote
|
Pacific Medical Clinic, Inc.
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Quentin L. Erd
|
Pacific Family Medical Clinic
|Henderson, NV
|
Industry:
Misc Personal Services
Officers: Wade Siegal
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
(425) 227-3000
|Renton, WA
|
Industry:
Medical Clinic
Officers: Betty A. Partridge , Kemi Nakabayashi and 8 others Eric T C Liu , Shailaja N. Reddy , Tina Halley , Angelina Platas , Richard Bowles , Sonjy Maddox , Aileen Monponvanua , Sonja Maddox
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
(425) 744-7153
|Lynnwood, WA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office Medical Care
Officers: Eunice Hostetter , Janelle Martelino and 5 others Jeffrey Cantor , Karen E. Hibbert , Linda Knight , Timothy J. Halm , Matthew J. Matko
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
|Spokane, WA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Pacific Medical Center Clinic
|Seattle, WA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Shauwna Velo , Eric Wayne Chrisinger and 3 others Rhonda Levitt , Ellen Passloff , Mark L. Weaver