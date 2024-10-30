PaddlingClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Paddle Club
|Seaside, CA
|
Industry:
Ret Groceries Eating Place
Officers: Michelle Knight
|
Paddle Bus Club LLC
|Haiku, HI
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Wasabi Paddling Club
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Ann Malkasian
|
Sundragons Paddling Club
|Beaverton, OR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Phil Larkin
|
The Austin Paddling Club
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Michelle L. Kvanli , John Cinadr and 2 others Carolyn Peterson , Melinda Everette
|
Richards' Paddle Club
|Coupeville, WA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Lurene Richards
|
Midwest Paddle Club LLC
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Essex Paddle Tennis Club
|Essex, CT
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
|
Traverse Area Paddle Club
|Traverse City, MI
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Marvin Puska
|
Amazon Dragons Paddling Club
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Charlie D. Hanson