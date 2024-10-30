PakistaniAssociation.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pakistani Business Association
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Wahid Budd , Taiq Kahawaja and 1 other Naia Ahmad
|
Irvine Pakistani Parents Association
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Farhan Aziz , Sumara Aziz
|
Pakistani American Veterans Association
|Irvine, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Sayed Shah , Shahid S. Mashedy
|
Pakistani Association of Texas
|Carrollton, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Industry: Membership Organization
Officers: Rashid Dara , Zafar Iqbal and 1 other Humaira Shariq
|
Association of Pakistani Women
|Bethesda, MD
|
Industry:
Business Services Civic/Social Association
Officers: Nigar Husain
|
Pakistani Business Association
|Rancho Cordova, CA
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Mohammed Shahzad
|
Pakistani American Association, Inc.
|Walnut, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Sheama Z. Syed
|
Pakistani American Association
|San Francisco, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Mirza M. Siddique
|
Pakistani Association Ri
|Warwick, RI
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Asma Iqbal
|
Pakistani American Association
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Bashir A. Choudry