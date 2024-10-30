ParagonIndustrial.com

Ask About Special November Deals!
    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Paragon Industries
    		Eau Claire, WI Industry: Electrical Contractor
    Paragon Industries
    		Whitewater, WI Industry: Mfg Misc Products
    Paragon Industries
    		New Berlin, WI Industry: Individual/Family Services
    Officers: Jason Hall , Lana Tabaracci and 2 others Lyle Haddenham , Frisk
    Paragon Industries
    		Green Bay, WI Industry: Specialty Outpatient Clinic
    Officers: Ann Fraiser , Andrea Lindsay
    Paragon Industries
    		Aurora, CO Industry: Mfg Misc Products
    Officers: Andrew R. Firestine
    Paragon Industries
    		Desert Hot Springs, CA Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
    Paragon Industries
    		Milwaukee, WI Industry: Services-Misc
    Officers: Richard Forbes
    Paragon Aerospace Industries, Inc.
    		Filed: Domestic For-Profit Corporation
    Paragon Industrial Supply, LLC
    		Fort Wayne, IN Industry: Whol Industrial Supplies Whol Nondurable Goods
    Officers: Mike Black , Tom Line
    Paragon Industries Inc
    		Harrison, NY Industry: Mfg Misc Products
    Officers: Vincent Straface