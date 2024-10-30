ParentChildWorkshop.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
Carpinteria Parent Child Workshop
(805) 684-5310
|Carpinteria, CA
|
Industry:
Pre-School
Officers: Ellen Varon Stoddard
|
Starr-King Parent-Child Workshop
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Yolanda Medina-Garcia , Yolanda Medina Garcia and 1 other Jennifer Thatcher
|
The Oak Parent Child Workshop
(805) 682-7609
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Marilyn Stautuzki , Christina Walman and 2 others Elizabeth Erickson , Stacey Boles
|
Lou Grant Parent-Child Workshop
|Carpinteria, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Whitney B. Abbott , Stephanie Stone and 1 other Amber Shields
|
The Oaks Parent-Child Workshop
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Marcelo Duarte , Christina Walman and 2 others Elizabeth Rose Erickson , Alycia Anthony
|
Star King Parent Child Workshop
(805) 966-1325
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Industry:
Child Day Care Services
Officers: Yolanda Garcia , Hanne Sonquist
|
The Santa Ynez Valley Parent-Child Workshop
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Goleta Valley Parent-Child Workshop, Inc.
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop, Inc.
(805) 964-8994
|Santa Barbara, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Child Day Care Services
Officers: Bea Hamlin , Jennifer Ono and 5 others Rebecca Robertson , Lisa Lisle , Craig Morgan , Lea Blackburn , Pamela Dawson