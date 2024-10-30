ParkCenterPlaza.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Park Plaza Center 2
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
|
Park Plaza Retirement Center
(773) 465-6700
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Morris I. Esformes , Leonard H. Koenig and 3 others Dawanna Torres , Lenard Koenig , Seymour Oliven
|
Park Center Plaza, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Eugene M. Erwin , Robert B. Kevine and 1 other Frank Bombeeck
|
Park Plaza Centers, L.L.C.
|Amarillo, TX
|
West Park Center Plaza
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Lewis N. Wolff , Jackson K. Sesnon and 1 other Pamela Buttery
|
Center Park Plaza LLC
|Colorado Springs, CO
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Park Plaza Imaging Center
|Bedford, TX
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Park Center Plaza
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Apartment Building Operator
Officers: Jerry Moris
|
Park Center Plaza Investments
|San Jose, CA
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Park Center Plaza
|Orlando, FL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Kevin Haggerty