ParkwayServiceCenter.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Parkway Service Center
(270) 358-8356
|Hodgenville, KY
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Charles R. Allen , Rocky Wilson
|
Parkway Service Center, LLC
(606) 546-4747
|Barbourville, KY
|
Industry:
Electrical Repair
Officers: Allen Carmack
|
Parkway Service Center
|Scottsburg, VA
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Robert C. Roller
|
Parkway Service Center
|Elizabethtown, KY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Parkway Service Center, Inc.
|Cape Coral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Joseph Michael Messineo
|
Parkway Service Center
(734) 513-8560
|Westland, MI
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Ron Kujat
|
Parkway Service Center Inc
(202) 269-3048
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Filling Stations Gas
Officers: Besezat Abdhl
|
Parkway Service Center, Inc.
|Kissimmee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Raymond C. Smith
|
Parkway Service Center Incorporated
|Kansas City, KS
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Parkway Service Center Inc
(718) 767-7289
|Whitestone, NY
|
Industry:
Automotive Repair Shop
Officers: Ronald Rodriguez