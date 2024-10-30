ParrotSociety.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Long Island Parrot Society
|Lindenhurst, NY
|
Industry:
Parrot Society
Officers: Peggyann Banaszak
|
Northern Illinois Parrot Society
|Rolling Meadows, IL
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Sheryl R. Robinson
|
Long Island Parrot Society
|North Babylon, NY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Linda Lafleur
|
Parrot Rehabilitation Society
|El Cajon, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Herbert Montagne
|
Parrot Rehabilitation Society
(619) 224-6712
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Herbert Montagne , Cathy Montagne
|
Capital Region Parrot Society
|Latham, NY
|
Industry:
Investor
|
Parrot Outreach Society
|Punta Gorda, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Dusty Hardman
|
Parrot Outreach Society Inc
|Punta Gorda, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Pamala J. Hill , Paul Perez and 5 others Keri Lohrman , Justine Hardman , Patricia Doerseln , Sue Pacheco , Nancy Hockenbrocht
|
North American Parrot Society
|Fuquay Varina, NC
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
High Desert Parrot Society Inc
|Pahrump, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: Joel Sheriff , Joan Sheriff and 1 other Ronald J. Cordova