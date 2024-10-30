Your price with special offer:
Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
PatelMedical.com is a concise, yet powerful domain name that instantly conveys expertise and reliability within the healthcare sector. Its clear and straightforward nature allows for easy branding and marketing efforts. Use this domain to establish a strong online presence and reach potential patients with ease.
The medical industry demands trust, credibility, and professionalism. PatelMedical.com embodies these qualities and positions your business as a leader in your field. This domain is ideal for healthcare providers, clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, or any other medical-related businesses.
PatelMedical.com can help your business grow by attracting more organic traffic through search engines due to its industry-specific name. A strong domain name can also contribute to the establishment of a recognizable brand, making it easier for customers to find and trust your services.
Having a domain like PatelMedical.com helps build customer trust and loyalty as it conveys a sense of professionalism and expertise. It creates a positive first impression that can lead to increased sales and conversions.
Buy PatelMedical.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PatelMedical.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Patel Medical Clinic PA
|Rock Hill, SC
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Nikita Patel , Shilpesh S. Patel and 1 other Niki Patel
|
Reena Patel Medical Pllc
|Yonkers, NY
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Patel Medical Clinic, Pllc
|Sierra Vista, AZ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Lottie Davidson , Ellen Lintner and 3 others Santsaran Patel , Laura Lee Goethe , Laura L. Zoethe
|
Patel Medical Associates PC
|Munster, IN
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
|
Patel Medical Ventures LLC
|Windermere, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Niral Patel , Tejal N. Patel
|
Patel Medical Group
(609) 586-4739
|Trenton, NJ
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Daksh B. Patel , Ivy Taliaferro and 3 others Alison N Kinlaw , B. Patel Daksh , Alison Nicol Kinlaw
|
Ruiz Patel Medical Corporation
|Santa Ana, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Hitesh Patel
|
Patel Medical Billing Service
|Apple Valley, CA
|
Industry:
Accounting/Auditing/Bookkeeping
|
Patel Medical Corporation
|San Jose, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Dushyant N. Patel
|
Kulasa & Patel Medical Corp.
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Mitul Piyush Patel , Kristen Kulasa