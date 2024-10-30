Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
PatenteMarca.com is an ideal domain name for businesses operating in the intellectual property and branding industry. With this domain, you can establish a strong online presence, showcasing your expertise and commitment to protecting your clients' intellectual assets. The domain name's combination of 'patent' and 'marca' (Spanish for brand) highlights the importance of both aspects in today's business landscape.
PatenteMarca.com offers versatility in its usage. Whether you are a law firm specializing in patent and trademark cases, a marketing agency, or an e-commerce store selling branded merchandise, this domain name resonates with a wide range of industries. Its unique, memorable nature helps set you apart from competitors and creates a lasting impression.
PatenteMarca.com plays a significant role in driving organic traffic to your business. Search engines prioritize websites with domain names that accurately represent the business or industry, making it more likely for your site to appear in relevant search results. This increased visibility can lead to higher potential customer engagement and increased sales.
A domain name like PatenteMarca.com can contribute to building a strong brand identity. A memorable, unique domain name helps establish trust and credibility with customers, creating a positive association with your business. This can lead to repeat business and customer loyalty, as well as positive word-of-mouth referrals.
Buy PatenteMarca.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PatenteMarca.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Internacional De Marcas, Registros Y Patentes "Indarsa", S.A.
|Coral Gables, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: Juan Conde-Barrozzi , Ana De Perez and 1 other Mijares Oscar Perez