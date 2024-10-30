PatientHealthcare.com

Your price with special offer:
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Patient Healthcare Corporation
|Boynton Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Shelby Hayes , Trent Hays and 4 others Judith N. Hayes , Chad Fredrich , Tami Neslon , Gora Pabitra Aditya
|
Patient Healthcare Services,LLC
|Plantation, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Fred Portnoy
|
Patients Healthcare Resources, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Premiere Patient Healthcare
|Denton, TX
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Premier Patient Healthcare, LLC
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Robert S. Pollard , Patrick T. Roughneen and 4 others Rao Harris Naseem , Semyon Narosov , Anwar Kazi , Patricia Hawkins
|
Orchard Healthcare Patients
|Hayneville, AL
|
Industry:
Communication Services Medical Doctor's Office
|
Gambao Healthcare Patient Svc
|Portsmouth, VA
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
Officers: Douglas Ray , Martin Harpen
|
Patients First Healthcare LLC
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Jeffrey G. Nicholson
|
Patient Choice Healthcare, Inc.
(952) 582-7000
|Minnetonka, MN
|
Industry:
Accident/Health Insurance Carrier
Officers: Beverly Lynn Woodbury , Catherine Ann Lauring and 7 others Suzanne Marie Oliver , Susan Lee Kissell , Mary Jeanne Keith , Patricia A. Lomnicki , George Feohoff , John Buck , Michelle Nied
|
Patient's Healthcare Card
(336) 672-3792
|Asheboro, NC
|
Industry:
Personal Credit Institution
Officers: Roger Berliner , Richard T. Wright