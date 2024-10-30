PattersonEngineering.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Patterson Engines
|Oshkosh, WI
|
Industry:
Mfg Industrial Machinery
Officers: William Patterson
|
Patterson Engineering
(903) 832-0330
|Texarkana, TX
|
Industry:
Engineering Services
Officers: E. P. Patterson , Linda Fulton
|
Romeo's Engines
|Patterson, NY
|
Industry:
General Auto Repair
Officers: Charles Romeo
|
Patterson Engineers, Inc.
|Portland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Officers: Edith Patterson , Larry R. Patterson
|
Patterson Engineering Incorporated
|San Diego, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Engineering Services
Officers: Curtis Kalem Patterson , John Veltre
|
Patterson Engineering Co.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
McLellan, Patterson & James Engineering
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Single-Family House Construction
|
Patterson Engineering LLC
|New Smyrna Beach, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Limited Liability
Officers: Robert Patterson
|
Patterson & Dewar Engineers Inc
(770) 453-1410
|Norcross, GA
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Industry: Engineering Services Testing Laboratory
Officers: Michael J. Kline , Steve Rogers and 2 others Vivian L. McNeal , George E. Ingram
|
Patterson Small Engine Repair
(541) 889-8578
|Ontario, OR
|
Industry:
Small Engine Repair
Officers: Michael Patterson