PeaceEvangelical.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(360) 256-6194
|Vancouver, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Gary Kraklow
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Chruch
(336) 697-1215
|Gibsonville, NC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Houston Honeycutt , Janet Fryar and 2 others Beverly Kinney , Craven Ford
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(708) 532-4288
|Oak Forest, IL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Philip R. Martin , Jason A. Mabe and 1 other David T. Mensing
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(610) 337-1997
|King of Prussia, PA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Harris , Roger Huffman and 4 others Beth Dietz , Tom Parkhurst , Peter Hodgson , Jim Dietz
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
|Goodrich, ND
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: George Schuessler
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(920) 563-8050
|Fort Atkinson, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Mark Droegemualler , Willis Pietenbrink
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(253) 383-1317
|Tacoma, WA
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Herman Hawkins , Vicki Turner and 1 other Malcolm Carroll
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(907) 694-3456
|Eagle River, AK
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: John Karen , Loren Burnham and 2 others Bob Wall , Doug Wall
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
(260) 744-3869
|Fort Wayne, IN
|
Industry:
Lutheran Church
Officers: James Teasdale , Tim Hanesworth and 5 others Martin Blessing , Sue Kennell , Margaret Doell , Nancy Lohr , Robert Michael
|
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
|Wilmot, WI
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: James Fischer