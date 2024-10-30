PeaceInstitute.org

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Peace Institute
(617) 825-1917
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Commercial Nonphysical Research
Officers: Clementina Chery , Mario Rodrigues and 6 others Janet Connors , Joseph M. Chery , Jamie Bissonnette , Debra Groomes , Ed Gerry , Jorge Rodrigues
|
Peace Institute
|Dorchester, MA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Oregon Peace Institute
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Noncommercial Research Organization
Officers: Robert Gould
|
Sargent Shriver Peace Institute
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
College/University
Officers: Jamie Price
|
International Institute for Peace
|West Palm Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Membership Organizations, Nec, Nsk
|
Peace Through Health Institute
|Boston, MA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Praxis Peace Institute
|Sonoma, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Charlie Bloom
|
Institute for Peace & Justice
(314) 918-2630
|Saint Louis, MO
|
Industry:
Social Services Business Consulting Services
Officers: James M. Ginnis , Joanne Koziatek and 7 others Peggy D. Wilson , Kathleen McGinnis , Tom Nolan , Peggy Deloney , Chris Hexter , Ollie Stewart , Patricia Garnett
|
Peace Island Institute
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
Peace Islands Institute
|New Haven, CT
|
Industry:
Business Association