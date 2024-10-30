Ask About Special November Deals!
(888) 694-6735 Email
Domain Market Logo
Domain For Sale

PelicanBar.com

$29,888 USD

Your price with special offer:

$23,910 USD

Take Advantage Of Our Special Limited Time Offer!

BUY NOW AND GET

20%

OFF

We are #1 in Premium Domains

205,927 Of The World's Best .Com Domains
Available For Immediate Purchase
Safe & Secure Transactions
100% Satisfaction Guaranteed
View our Testimonials
Welcome to PelicanBar.com – a captivating domain name that evokes the essence of relaxation and hospitality. Owning this domain puts you in control of an online space perfect for businesses revolving around bars, restaurants, tourism, or wildlife. PelicanBar.com is worth investing in for its unique appeal and potential for growth.

What Are The Advantages Of A Super Premium .Com Domain?

  • Increased Traffic

    Increased Traffic

  • Search Engine Ranking

    Search Engine Ranking

  • Brand Recognition

    Brand Recognition

  • Immediate Presence

    Immediate Presence

  • Higher Profits

    Higher Profits

  • Great Investment

    Great Investment

Get the latest from DomainMarket.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!

Our team has sold and transferred over 75,000 super premium .com domain name brands to the world's top corporations and smartest marketing executives.

  • 205,927

    Available Domains

  • 75,000+

    Sold and Transferred

    • About PelicanBar.com

    PelicanBar.com carries a distinct charm with its reference to pelicans, known for their graceful flight and social nature. This domain name is ideal for businesses such as bars, restaurants, tourism companies, or wildlife rehabilitation centers. Its memorable and descriptive nature makes it an excellent choice for creating a strong online presence.

    By owning PelicanBar.com, you're securing a digital address that instantly conveys a sense of warmth, approachability, and relaxation. The pelican symbolism can help attract customers looking for a cozy, inviting experience, making it an invaluable asset for businesses in the hospitality industry.

    Why PelicanBar.com?

    PelicanBar.com can significantly contribute to your business growth by attracting organic traffic through search engines. With its clear connection to the bar and restaurant industry, you're likely to draw in potential customers who are actively seeking such businesses online.

    PelicanBar.com can help establish a strong brand identity for your business. By having a domain name that resonates with your target audience, you create trust and loyalty. This, in turn, can lead to increased sales and repeat customers.

    Marketability of PelicanBar.com

    PelicanBar.com offers excellent marketing potential by setting your business apart from the competition. With its unique and descriptive name, you'll stand out in search engine results and capture the attention of potential customers.

    PelicanBar.com can help you attract and engage with new customers through various channels. You can use this domain to create a captivating website that showcases your business offerings and encourages conversions. Additionally, it can be used in non-digital media like print ads or local promotional campaigns to drive traffic to your online presence.

    Marketability of

    Buy PelicanBar.com Now!

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PelicanBar.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Pelican Bar
    		Des Moines, IA Industry: Civic/Social Association
    Larrys Pelican Raw Bar
    		Estero, FL Industry: Eating Place
    Pelican's Patio Bar & Grille
    		Cornelius, NC Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Willie Beale
    King Pelican Coffee Bar
    		Englewood, NJ Industry: Ret Misc Foods
    Pelican's Cove Bar & Grill
    		Port Mansfield, TX Industry: Tavern Restaurant and Bar
    Officers: Isabel Gonzales , Jan O'Niel Jones
    Larrys Pelican Raw Bar
    		Naples, FL Industry: Eating Place Drinking Place
    Twisted Pelican Bar & Grill
    		Plano, TX Industry: Drinking Place Eating Place
    Pelican Bar LLC
    		Milford, DE Industry: Drinking Place
    Larrys Pelican Raw Bar
    (239) 649-0800     		Naples, FL Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Randy J. Seyler , Jonathan Clayton
    Pelican Pub & Raw Bar LLC
    (251) 861-7180     		Dauphin Island, AL Industry: Eating Place Drinking Place
    Officers: Vicke Connolly , David Connolly