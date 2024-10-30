PelicanPlaza.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pelican Plaza
|Vero Beach, FL
|
Industry:
Shopping Center
Officers: S. G. Skogen
|
Pelican Plaza, LLC
|Annapolis, MD
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Industry: Nonclassifiable Establishments
Officers: Earnie L. Gardner , Ernie L. Gardner
|
Park Pelican Plaza Inc
(330) 629-9300
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
Officers: James Sabatine
|
Pelican Cove Plaza Self
|Rockport, TX
|
Industry:
Special Warehouse/Storage
Officers: Gary Warner
|
Pelican Truck Plaza Inc
(406) 628-4324
|Laurel, MT
|
Industry:
Gasoline Service Station
Officers: Theresa Miller
|
Pelican Plaza, LLC
|Watertown, SD
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Pelican Plaza Holdings, Inc.
|Largo, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael S. McDonough
|
Pelican Plaza, Inc.
|Marco Island, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Gregory G. Stahly , Michele Stahly
|
Pelican Plaza Shopping Center
|Venice, FL
|
Industry:
Nonresidential Building Operator
|
Pelican Village Plaza, LLC
|Naples, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Paul R. Mitchell , Marianna Mitchell