PembrookPlace.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pembrook Place I’, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: George T. Monteclaro , Michael L. Monteclaro and 1 other Estrella L. Monteclaro
|
Pembrook Place II, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michael L. Monteclaro , Michelle L. Monteclaro and 2 others Estrella L. Monteclaro , George T. Monteclaro
|
Pembrooke Place, Ltd.
|North Royalton, OH
|
Industry:
Real Estate Agent/Manager
Officers: Beth Bakker
|
Pembrook Place, LLC
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Southpoint Quality Senior Management, LLC
|
Pembrook Place Alf, Inc.
|Clearwater, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Michelle L. Monteclaro , George T. Monteclaro and 2 others Michael L. Monteclaro , Estrella L. Monteclaro
|
Pembrook Place 2
|Clearwater, FL
|
Industry:
Residential Care Services
Officers: George Estrella , George Monteclado
|
Pembrooke Place Skilled Nursing Rehab Center
|Youngstown, OH
|
Industry:
Whol Drugs/Sundries
Officers: Carrie Sukora , Lauren D. Fink and 8 others Frank A. Rich , Gretchen Crater , Orie Fata , Lori Burns , Elijah Strotter , Beth Locke , Maryjane Larmon , Gretchen Vansickle