This domain name is perfect for any medical practice with a focus on pulmonology. It clearly communicates the location and specialty of your business. With the increasing trend towards telehealth, having a strong online presence is essential for attracting new patients.
The .com Top Level Domain (TLD) adds credibility to your practice and shows professionalism. It also makes it easier for potential patients to remember and find your website, giving you a competitive edge.
Owning PeninsulaPulmonary.com can significantly impact your business' growth by increasing organic traffic. Search engines like Google prioritize local search results, making it easier for potential patients in your area to find you. Having a memorable and descriptive domain name can help build trust and establish a strong brand.
Additionally, a clear and concise domain name helps customers quickly understand what your business offers, improving customer loyalty and reducing bounce rates.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PeninsulaPulmonary.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Peninsula Pulmonary
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Roman M. Culjat , M. A. Rasic and 4 others Khalid M. Eltawil , Robert S. Chang , Deren M. Sinkowitz , David Scott
|
Peninsula Pulmonary Medical Center
(310) 791-0786
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: David J. Scott , Brian K. Wong and 6 others Edward Bold , Steven Kolodny , Keiko L. Mimura , Shawn Christie Destasio , John T. Abe , Robert S. Chang
|
Peninsula Pulmonary Medical Group
(650) 991-0600
|Daly City, CA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Irwin Shelub , Jeannette D. Turriciano and 4 others Thomas Bowstead , James H. Abrams , Stephanie Speizer , Stephen Park
|
Peninsula Pulmonary Medical
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Robert S. Chang , Mladen A. Rasic and 4 others Roman M. Culjat , Brian K. Wong , Alyssa A. Washlake , David Scott
|
Peninsula Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine, Inc
|Burlingame, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health and Allied Services, Nec, Nsk
Officers: Saeher Muzaffar