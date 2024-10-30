PeninsulaState.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Upper Peninsula State Bank
(906) 779-2141
|Iron Mountain, MI
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Pam Cole
|
Peninsula State Roofing, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Thomas L. Romeo
|
Upper Peninsula State Bank
|Escanaba, MI
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Robert A. Bink , Scott Baudry and 3 others David C. Williams , Todd Salo , Eric Lundin
|
Peninsula State Realty, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Peninsula State Publishing Company
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
|
Peninsula State Properties, LLC
|Lauderdale Lakes, FL
|
Filed:
Florida Limited Liability
Officers: Joseph Bilida , Gregoire Garcon and 1 other Rose Chevalier
|
Peninsula State Title, Inc.
|Englewood, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: C. Guy Batsel , Marcia H. Langley
|
Peninsula State Marketing, Inc.
|Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Amy Landa
|
Upper Peninsula State Bank
(906) 786-1887
|Escanaba, MI
|
Industry:
State Commercial Bank
Officers: Jalene Polkey , Debbie Peterson and 3 others Scott Baudry , Charles Fiandach , Todd Salo
|
Peninsula State Property Management, Inc.
|South Miami, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: James E. Powell , Wilbert Graham and 2 others Danyel M. Feruson , Alva L. Mosley