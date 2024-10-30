PentecostalFellowship.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pentecostal Fellowship
|Lathrop, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Martin Jude Fuentes
|
Pentecostal Fellowship
|Barnhart, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Benjamin Farmer
|
Pentecostal Fellowship Churches Inc
|Sylacauga, AL
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Fellowship Pentecostal Church
|Mesquite, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
World Harvest Pentecostal Fellowship
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Keith Joel Walker
|
Hebron Pentecostal Fellowship
(972) 620-7757
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: George Varghese
|
Apostolic Pentecostal Fellowship
|Amarillo, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Anita Jefferson , Ambrose Nwansi and 1 other Love Vermell
|
Pishon Pentecostal Fellowship
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Matthew Thomas
|
Open Door Fellowship Pentecost
|Bland, MO
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
|
Free Pentecostal Fellowship Ch
|Geneva, OH
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Lillie Hall