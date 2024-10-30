Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
PeopleInNeed.com is powerful and evocative; it goes beyond the typical domain name, evoking empathy and the essence of social good. Owning PeopleInNeed.com allows you to possess that emotion. It's also incredibly practical – easy to recall and instantly positions your organization within the global conversation of aid and assistance. Consider a non-profit aimed at alleviating poverty, or a global platform promoting volunteer efforts - PeopleInNeed.com makes it apparent at a glance.
This domain invites the chance to create an enduring symbol of hope and solidarity. Envision online platforms committed to battling hunger, providing shelter, and ensuring access to essential healthcare or education – they all fall perfectly under the domain PeopleInNeed.com and instantly benefit from it. It can become an impactful tool to advocate for their rights and amplify their voices, sparking awareness, galvanizing action, and uniting a movement.
The worth of PeopleInNeed.com stems from both its memorability and the emotional response it gets from people. Think of the success of charities like The Trevor Project or St. Jude – an essential aspect involves etching their name and purpose into the minds of possible supporters. PeopleInNeed.com already has inherent ties to charity and positive transformation which translates to invaluable branding you won't have to build from zero. It becomes a call to action in itself, potentially leading to amplified campaigns, increased donations, and impactful collaborations with organizations sharing a common purpose.
PeopleInNeed.com provides a strategic upper hand in a global society aware of branding and digital presence. Your website address, the entry point for so many, immediately informs them not just of your purpose, but also the group of people your mission serves. This has value in establishing a meaningful online presence – fostering trust from your audience since it reflects the core ideals you champion. Owning PeopleInNeed.com isn't just acquiring a web address; it's planting the seeds for lasting recognition for your philanthropic venture.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PeopleInNeed.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
People In Need
|Wichita, KS
|
Industry:
Humanitarian Not for Profit Activities
Officers: George Johnson
|
People In Need
|Burlington, NC
|
Industry:
Budget Assistance
Officers: Eula D. Lea
|
People In Need Pin
|Memphis, TN
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
People In Need, Inc.
|Fort Lauderdale, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: David Whitter , Lytel Gayle and 4 others Schemmeka Mears , Devon Powell , Joseph McEwan , Dewdney Bent
|
People In Need
|Slippery Rock, PA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Serving People In Need
|Las Vegas, NV
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Industry: Services-Misc
Officers: Gary Graves , Sherri Graves and 2 others Jennifer L. Arndt , Ray Silvas
|
People In Need
|Farrell, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Sally Kissick , Sharon L. Hodge and 2 others Robin Session , Erika Kissick
|
People In Need Inc
(740) 363-6284
|Delaware, OH
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Scott Wolf , Suzanne Schupp and 4 others Karyn Hollenbaugh , Eli Mitchell , Gaylord Benner , Kevin Crowley
|
People In Need
|Dayton, NV
|
Filed:
Dom Non-Profit Coop Corp w/o stock
Officers: Nikki Silva , Alicia McBride and 2 others Byron Norris , Thomas C. Silva
|
People In Need Global
|Fresno, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Naazim Hamed , Naazim Abdul Hamed Mpa