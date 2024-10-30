PeopleProgram.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
People Program
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jan Martino , Laverne Kappel and 2 others Delores Heglar , Jane Dassey
|
People Programs
|Metairie, LA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Laverne Kappel
|
People for People Programs, Inc.
(215) 235-2340
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Herbert Lusk
|
Programs for Exceptional People
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Jayme Greco , Amanda Dicenko and 8 others Debbie Morris , Kirby Sullivan , Robert Bob Snyder , Anita Loeser , Linda Miller , Maureen Trecartin , Carol Myers , Harold Hal Wieland
|
Programs Employing People
(215) 389-4006
|Philadelphia, PA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Svcs Building Maintenance Svc Packing/Crating Service
Officers: Graham B. Gill , Mark Valentana and 6 others Samuel Phillip , Constance Loguidice , Susan Lanciano , Madelyn Brinkman , Mathew Borger , Michele Cheng
|
People Performance Programs, Inc.
|Los Altos, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Roy J. Brant
|
Lil People Programs
|San Diego, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Programs for Exceptional People
|Hilton Head Island, SC
|
Industry:
Non-Profit Social Service Agency
Officers: Kathy Cramer
|
People-Centered Programs, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Special Program People, Inc.
|Ventura, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation