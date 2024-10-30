PerformanceHealthGroup.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Kinetic Health & Performance Group
|Corte Madera, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Performance Health Medical Group
|Garden Grove, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Edward M. Mittleman , Paul Evans and 6 others Brian D. Camico , Brian D. Carrico , Kevin Parker , Lanett Bell , Enrique J. Cazares , Hosea E. Brown
|
Performance Health Group
|Ada, MI
|
Industry:
Insurance Agent/Broker
Officers: Jeff Hunter
|
Performance Health Medical Group
|Torrance, CA
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
Officers: Charles L. Harring , Serge Obukhoff and 7 others Sheila W. Forte , I. Grant Orlin , Gordon B. Lam , Lisa Vega , Domenic Signorelli , Edward Mittleman , Irwin G. Orlin
|
Performance Health Medical Group, Inc.
|Laguna Hills, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Daniel Parker , Lisa Parker and 5 others Hosea E. Brown , Brian D. Carrico , Virginia Martinez , Carla Contreas , Jodi Rohan
|
Health Plan Performance Strategies Group, Inc.
|La Crescenta, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Health/Allied Services
Officers: Greggory Mansur
|
Kinetic Health and Performance Group, LLC
|Corte Madera, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Health Care and Social Assistance
Officers: Philo Krishna Farnsworth , Caahealth Care and Social Assistance