PerformanceInitiatives.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Performance Initiatives
|Collegeville, PA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Barbara A. Sharon
|
Key Performance Initiatives Inc
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Scott Jones
|
Key Performance Initiative Inc
(214) 724-7447
|Dallas, TX
|
Industry:
Business Consulting Services Management Consulting Services
Officers: Scott Jones , Patricia Jones
|
Performance Initiatives, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Performance Management Initiatives, Inc.
(269) 428-7447
|Saint Joseph, MI
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Richard Swanson
|
Sobriety Performance Initiative, LLC
|San Bernardino, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Officers: Caa
|
Performance Initiatives, Inc.
(912) 507-7106
|Savannah, GA
|
Industry:
Physical Fitness Facility
Officers: Kerri Goodrich
|
Performance Change Initiatives, Inc.
|Melrose, MA
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: Theresa A. Moulton
|
Performance Healthcare Initiative, Inc.
|Bloomington, IN
|
Industry:
Health/Allied Services
|
Performing Arts Initiative
|Dallas, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Thad Kuiper , Anna E. Wessely and 1 other Russell K. Dyer