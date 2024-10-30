PersonnelProgram.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Personnel Enrichment Programs, Inc.
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
|
Ohio Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel
|Cincinnati, OH
|
Industry:
Business Association
|
The Educational Opportunity Program Personnel Association
|Sacramento, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
|
Georgia Association of Special Programs Personnel, Inc.
|Cuthbert, GA
|
Industry:
Professional Association
Officers: Brencleveton D. Truss , Melanie Martin and 1 other Michael Maxwell
|
Mid-America Assoc Educ Opport Program Personnel Mi Chap
|Muskegon, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Kentucky Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel, Incorporated
|Morehead, KY
|
Industry:
Membership Organization
Officers: Terrance George
|
Illinois Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel, Inc.
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
School/Educational Services
Officers: Bammeke Jenkins
|
Virginia Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel Inc
|Blacksburg, VA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
|
Florida Association of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel, Inc.
|Tallahassee, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Rebekah D. McCloud , Raymond Cabrera and 7 others Sylvia Carter , April Willis , Janelle George , Cynthia Brady , Angela Alvarado Coleman , Linda C. Williams , Jovany M. Felix
|
Mid-Eastern Assoc of Educational Opportunity Program Personnel
|Loretto, PA
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School