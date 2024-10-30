Ask About Special November Deals!
PescadoMojado.com

Experience the rich flavors of Latin American cuisine with PescadoMojado.com. This domain name, meaning 'marinated fish' in Spanish, conveys the deliciousness and authenticity of your business to customers.

    • About PescadoMojado.com

    PescadoMojado.com is an ideal domain for restaurants, food blogs, or culinary businesses specializing in Latin American dishes. Its unique and descriptive name instantly connects consumers with your brand, offering a distinct advantage over generic or forgettable alternatives.

    The domain name's cultural significance also appeals to a growing market of food enthusiasts and travelers, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to expand their reach and attract new customers.

    Why PescadoMojado.com?

    A catchy and meaningful domain like PescadoMojado.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings, as search engines prioritize keywords in URLs. It lends credibility to your business by creating a strong brand image and helping establish trust with potential customers.

    Additionally, having a domain that resonates with your target audience can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. In today's competitive marketplace, having a domain name that accurately reflects your niche is essential for long-term success.

    Marketability of PescadoMojado.com

    The unique and culturally significant nature of PescadoMojado.com makes it an excellent tool for digital marketing efforts, such as social media advertising and email campaigns. It can also help you stand out from competitors by creating a memorable and easy-to-share domain name.

    This domain can be leveraged in non-digital marketing channels, such as print ads or billboards, to attract new customers and create brand awareness. Its descriptive nature makes it an effective tool for generating leads and converting potential customers into sales.

    How can I acquire ownership of the domain?

    At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PescadoMojado.com.

    Will there be any recurring costs after I acquire the domain?

    To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.

    What payment methods do you accept?

    We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.

    Product Service Directory

    Name Location Details
    Pescado Mojado
    		Huntington Park, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Juan G. Corona
    Pescado Mojado, Inc.
    (213) 480-1222     		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Industry: Mexican Seafood Restaurant
    Officers: Humberto J. Galvez , Humberto Glavez and 1 other Gina Galvez
    Pescado Mojado Inc
    (213) 413-8712     		Los Angeles, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Humberto Galvez , Humberto Glavez
    Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.
    		Los Angeles, CA
    Pescado Mojado Inc
    (818) 893-4977     		Van Nuys, CA Industry: Eating Place
    Officers: Raul Rodriguez , Humberto Galebez
    Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.
    		Los Angeles, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Humberton J. Galvez
    Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
    		Los Angeles, CA
    El Pescado Mojado
    		Pharr, TX Industry: Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
    Pescado Mojado Inc
    (562) 929-6718     		Santa Fe Springs, CA Industry: Mexican Restuarant
    Officers: Victor Zobarrbios , Victor Cavarrubias and 1 other Victor Covarrubis
    V & M Pescado Mojado, Corp.
    		Santa Fe Springs, CA Filed: Articles of Incorporation
    Officers: Victor Covarrubias , Victor Cavarrubias