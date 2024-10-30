Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
PescadoMojado.com is an ideal domain for restaurants, food blogs, or culinary businesses specializing in Latin American dishes. Its unique and descriptive name instantly connects consumers with your brand, offering a distinct advantage over generic or forgettable alternatives.
The domain name's cultural significance also appeals to a growing market of food enthusiasts and travelers, making it an excellent choice for businesses looking to expand their reach and attract new customers.
A catchy and meaningful domain like PescadoMojado.com can significantly improve your search engine rankings, as search engines prioritize keywords in URLs. It lends credibility to your business by creating a strong brand image and helping establish trust with potential customers.
Additionally, having a domain that resonates with your target audience can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. In today's competitive marketplace, having a domain name that accurately reflects your niche is essential for long-term success.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of PescadoMojado.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Pescado Mojado
|Huntington Park, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Juan G. Corona
|
Pescado Mojado, Inc.
(213) 480-1222
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Mexican Seafood Restaurant
Officers: Humberto J. Galvez , Humberto Glavez and 1 other Gina Galvez
|
Pescado Mojado Inc
(213) 413-8712
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Humberto Galvez , Humberto Glavez
|
Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Pescado Mojado Inc
(818) 893-4977
|Van Nuys, CA
|
Industry:
Eating Place
Officers: Raul Rodriguez , Humberto Galebez
|
Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Humberton J. Galvez
|
Pescado Mojado Operations, Inc.____________________________________________________________________________________________________________
|Los Angeles, CA
|
El Pescado Mojado
|Pharr, TX
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
|
Pescado Mojado Inc
(562) 929-6718
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Industry:
Mexican Restuarant
Officers: Victor Zobarrbios , Victor Cavarrubias and 1 other Victor Covarrubis
|
V & M Pescado Mojado, Corp.
|Santa Fe Springs, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Victor Covarrubias , Victor Cavarrubias