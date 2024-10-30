PetanqueClub.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Edmonds Petanque Club
|Edmonds, WA
|
Industry:
National Security
|
Portland Petanque Club
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Tyrell Vance
|
Jupiter Petanque Club Inc.
|Tequesta, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Ken Nilsson , Frederic Veau and 2 others Jonathan L. Carroll , Stephan Soilleux
|
Seattle Petanque Club
|Kirkland, WA
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: John W. Hunt
|
Chicago Petanque Club
|Wheaton, IL
|
Industry:
Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Dan Danielson
|
Miami Petanque Club 2001, Inc.
|Doral, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Jorge Olivieri
|
Los Angeles Petanque Club, Inc.
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Bruce Marcus , Vance Gerdau and 1 other Max Legrand
|
Valley of The Moon Petanque Club
|Sonoma, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Industry: Membership Sport/Recreation Club
Officers: Shannon Bowman , Narin Garrett and 1 other Peter Wellington
|
Le South Florida Petanque Club, Inc.
|Lake Worth, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Joella Manalan , John Wildner and 3 others Francis Cheru , Armand Lallinec , Pauline Vergne