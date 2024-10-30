PetroResources.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Petro Source Resources
|Minden, LA
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Clarence Dykes
|
Petro-Texas Resources, Inc.
|Addison, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic For-Profit Corporation
Industry: Oil/Gas Field Services
Officers: Paul E. Haskins
|
Petro West Resources, Inc.
|California City, CA
|
Filed:
Statement & Designation By Foreign Corporation
|
Petro Terra Resources, LLC
|Bakersfield, CA
|
Filed:
Domestic
Industry: Oil and Gas Production
Officers: Larry L. Smith , Robert W. Loveless
|
Rfd Petro Resources, LLC
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Officers: Richard F. Duran
|
Petro Source Resources, Inc.
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Foreign for Profit Corporation
Officers: John M. Duff , Frank H. Newman and 4 others Ross J. Connelly , Harvey H. Cody , Marcia D. West , Howard A. Mc Collum
|
Petro-Crown Resources, LLC
|Wichita Falls, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Liability Company (LLC)
Industry: Management Consulting Services
Officers: Hollis R. Sullivan
|
Petro Tech Resources, L.P.
|Midland, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Skl Technologies, Inc.
|
Petro-Crown Resources, Lp
|Wichita Falls, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: L1L2, LLC
|
Petro Canada Resources
|Platteville, CO
|
Industry:
Management Consulting Services
Officers: Mena Lucero