PetroleumAssociation.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Petroleum Associates
|Cape Carteret, NC
|
Industry:
Petroleum Equipment Service
Officers: Scott White
|
Petroleum Associates
(828) 837-6325
|Marble, NC
|
Industry:
Whol Petroleum Products
Officers: Kevin Crouch
|
Petroleum Associates
|Duluth, GA
|
Industry:
Federal Credit Unions
|
Associated Petroleum Carriers
|North Charleston, SC
|
Industry:
Trucking Operator-Nonlocal
Officers: Homer Daniels , Honey Exline
|
Oregon Petroleum Association
|Portland, OR
|
Industry:
Whol Petroleum Products
Officers: Laura Berg , Grover W. Sparkman and 4 others Erik McCarty , Laurie Sonnenfeld , Paul Romain , Dawn Doss
|
Associated Petroleum Products, Inc.
(360) 855-1741
|Sedro Woolley, WA
|
Industry:
Whol Petroleum Products
Officers: Gary Fedler
|
Bay Area Petroleum Association
|San Francisco, CA
|
Industry:
Nonclassifiable Establishments
|
Petroleum Buyers Association, Inc.
|Cooper City, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Charles A. Padvano
|
Petroleum Marketers Association, Inc.
|Jacksonville, FL
|
Filed:
Domestic for Profit Corporation
Officers: Mario E. Pacheco , Albar Pacheco and 4 others Edwin E. Pacheco , Thomas N. Pacheco , David M. Pacheco , Janathans Pacheco
|
Austin Petroleum Associates, Ltd.
|Austin, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)