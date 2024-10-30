Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
QuadTherapy.com is a succinct, memorable, and professional domain name suitable for any business providing therapeutic services. It encapsulates the concept of 'four' elements or methods of therapy, signifying a comprehensive approach to healthcare.
This domain can be utilized by various industries, including but not limited to physical therapy clinics, mental health practices, rehabilitation centers, and wellness spas. By owning QuadTherapy.com, you demonstrate expertise and commitment to your chosen field.
The domain name QuadTherapy.com can significantly boost your online presence by improving search engine rankings, as it is highly descriptive and relevant to therapy services. Additionally, having a catchy and easy-to-remember domain name helps establish trust and credibility with potential clients.
QuadTherapy.com can also contribute to building a strong brand identity by providing a clear and concise message about the nature of your business. A memorable domain name can lead to positive associations and customer loyalty.
Buy QuadTherapy.com Now!
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of QuadTherapy.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Quad Village Physical Therapy
|Tarrytown, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Masrin Javidan
|
Quad Village Physical Therapy, P.C.
(914) 693-5459
|Dobbs Ferry, NY
|
Industry:
Health Practitioner's Office
Officers: Masrim Navidan , Nasrin Javidan
|
Quad City Physical Therapy & Spine, Limited Partnership
|Houston, TX
|
Filed:
Domestic Limited Partnership (LP)
Officers: Rehab Partners #%, Inc.
|
Childrens Therapy Center of The Quad Cities
(309) 944-3419
|Geneseo, IL
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Nancy Nord
|
Childrens Therapy Center of The Quad Cit
|Naples, FL
|
Industry:
Specialty Outpatient Clinic
Officers: Richard E. Reed
|
Childrens Therapy Center of The Quad Cities
(309) 762-9552
|Moline, IL
|
Industry:
Outpatient Rehabilitation Center
Officers: Vern Stackhouse , Marcella O'Brien and 5 others George M. Doniel , Jason Francque , William Bell , David M. Thies , Sandy Seeley
|
Radiation Therapy Center of The Quad Cities, PC
|Bettendorf, IA
|
Industry:
Medical Doctor's Office
Officers: Farida S. Rajput , Lorraine Lintz and 6 others Krista Crump , Pam Wolf , Stacey Werts , Jim Sample , Heather Hamilton , Caroline Hamilton