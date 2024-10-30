Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
QueenOfPeaceSchool.com stands out due to its distinctive, evocative name that conveys a sense of calm authority and nurturing environment. Whether you are setting up an educational institution focused on peace studies, a counseling service, or a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting peace, this domain will resonate with your mission.
The domain's short and memorable name will make it easy for students, clients, and supporters to remember and find you online. Its .com extension instills credibility and trustworthiness.
Owning QueenOfPeaceSchool.com can significantly enhance your business's visibility in search engines. With keywords like 'peace', 'school', and 'queen' incorporated into the name, your website is more likely to appear in relevant searches.
Establishing a strong brand identity is crucial for any business, and QueenOfPeaceSchool.com can help you do just that. The unique and memorable domain name will make your business stand out from competitors and leave a lasting impression on potential customers.
At DomainMarket.com our goal is to make the domain process as painless and transparent as possible for you. Once your funds settle and we have verified the transaction (typically between 3 to 7 business days), we will be contacting you via email with the transfer instructions to take control of QueenOfPeaceSchool.com.
To acquire the domain, you incur a one-time expense. Subsequently, upon the domain’s transfer to your ownership, you must annually renew it through your domain registrar. These renewal charges varies depending to your registrar and remitted directly to the registrar.
We accept various payment methods, including major credit cards, PayPal, and wire transfers. Our payment processing system ensures a secure and hassle-free transaction experience.
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Queen of Peace High School
(708) 458-7600
|Oak Lawn, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Bonnie Maks , Barbara Smith and 7 others Joseph Piazza , Mary K. Nichols , Joseph Sendra , Blair Christie , Mary Geoghegan , Patricia Nolan-Fitzgerald , Stacy Kolack
|
Queen of Peace School Inc
(410) 327-4738
|Baltimore, MD
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kirk Gaddy
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
|Harper Woods, MI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School Religious Organization
Officers: Richard Flaherty , Judy Meerschaert
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
(414) 672-6660
|Milwaukee, WI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Carolin Hammond , Gloria Petreitis and 3 others Patricia Dunlap , Janet Orlowski , Margie Erich
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
(618) 234-1206
|Belleville, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kathleen S. Wegman , Joyce Meyer and 4 others Jack McKelvilley , Jack M. Evilly , Don Lauzon , Sharon Needham
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
(608) 231-4580
|Madison, WI
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Kenneth Fiedler , Stephen Bolser and 7 others Suzanne McBriar , Lauren Costello , Robert B. Abshire , Ann Kiehl , Julie Machovec , Darlene Balgord , Alice Battista
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
(618) 377-6401
|Bethalto, IL
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Eve Remiscewski , Dickie Connoyer
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace School
(202) 583-3374
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Religious Organization
Officers: Tamara Coward , Vincent Rigdon and 1 other Terry Stackpole
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School
(979) 265-3909
|Clute, TX
|
Industry:
Elementary/Secondary School
Officers: Ruby Padilla , Debra Kyle and 3 others Margaret Garcia , Nancy Brewster , Mary Marshall
|
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School, Incorporated
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
Officers: Nigel James , Chirstopher Duncan and 7 others Rick Cary , Jackie Degroot , Vickie Sissom Faltisek , Mary Beth Heydrick , Lisa Madenjian , Tom Normand , Claire Conboy