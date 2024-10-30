RacialEquality.com

Join our community and stay up-to-date on the latest news, tips and trends. By signing up for our newsletter, you'll receive exclusive content and special offers. Don't miss out - subscribe today!
|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Congress of Racial Equality
(213) 380-4515
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: George W. Holmes , Solomon Rooks and 7 others Angelique Beverly , Cyril Boynes , Alice Collins , Mary Alice Jones , Clarence Jackson , Raymond G. Leffler , Teresa Alexander
|
Congress of Racial Equality
|Forest Hills, NY
|
Industry:
Business Association
Officers: Octavian Young
|
Racial Acceptance Class Equality, (R.A.C.E.)
|
Filed:
Domestic Nonprofit Corporation
|
Davis Asians for Racial Equality
|Davis, CA
|
Filed:
Articles of Incorporation
Officers: Patricia M. Fong
|
Firefighters Incorporated for Racial Equality
|Littleton, CO
|
Industry:
Labor Organization
|
Miami Actions for Racial Equal
|Miami, FL
|
Industry:
Business Services at Non-Commercial Site
Officers: David Garrett
|
Artists for Racial Equality Inc.
|New York, NY
|
Industry:
Services-Misc
|
Core Congress of Racial Equality
(323) 296-5464
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Political Organization Business Services
Officers: Celes King
|
Core-Congress of Racial Equality
|New York, NY
|
Filed:
Domestic Non-Profit Corporation
Officers: George W. Holmes , Niger Innis and 2 others Roy Innis , Connie J. Miranda
|
Core - Congress of Racial Equality
|New York, NY