RainbowPushCoalition.com

|Name
|Location
|Details
|
Rainbow Push Coalition
|Los Angeles, CA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
|
Rainbow Push Coalition
|Atlanta, GA
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Janice Mathis
|
Rainbow Push Coalition
|New Orleans, LA
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: Steven Smith , John Adams and 2 others Rebecca Cruz , Tracy Pittman
|
Rainbow Push Coalition
|Houston, TX
|
Industry:
Individual/Family Services
Officers: John Mar
|
Rainbow Push Coalition, Inc
(202) 547-3235
|Washington, DC
|
Industry:
Social Services
Officers: Cathy Gass , Jessie Jackson
|
The Rainbow Push Coalition Inc
(773) 373-3366
|Chicago, IL
|
Industry:
Civic/Social Association
Officers: Wardel Glass , Sonja Price and 1 other Marjorie McKinnon-Price
|
The Rainbow Push Coalition, Inc.
|Sarasota, FL
|
Filed:
Foreign Non Profit Corporation
Officers: Jack Killingsworth , Charles McKenzie and 8 others John Streater , Isaline Boyd , Willie T. Barrow , Jesse L. Jackson , Michelle S. Hurley , Lucille Loman , Cirillo McSween , Dennis Rivera